A one-of-a-kind home shaped like a ship and designed by noted modern architect Norman Jaffe is on the market in Old Westbury for $3.595 million.

"It’s very different. There’s nothing like it," says listing agent Uzi Shademan of the Corcoran Group.

The 6,835-square-foot home, which has six en suite bedrooms, seven full and two half-baths, exemplifies many of Jaffe’s trademark design elements, from the curved and angular walls to the expansive use of natural materials, like stone and wood, and the seamless blending of indoor and outdoor spaces.

"From almost every room, you have the outdoors," says Shademan, referring to the large windows and numerous glass doors and the glass atrium enclosing the second-story gym. There are glass doors leading out to decks from the living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom, office and guest bedroom.

The house boasts a 30-foot entry, cedar beamed ceilings throughout, slanted windows in the living room, a cozy conversational nook off the living room with built-in wood cabinets and benches, a plush movie theater, large game room with pool table, spa with steam room, master bedroom with an adjoining office and wine cellar.

Situated on two-plus acres with terraced landscaping and a saltwater pool, the house is in the Jericho School District and is close to Old Westbury Gardens, Old Westbury Golf & Country Club, Glen Oaks Club and Meadow Brook Club, and the Americana Manhasset shopping complex.

The annual property taxes are $78,300.