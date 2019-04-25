A waterfront Sands Point home that was designed by the late modern architect Norman Jaffe and was at one point owned by tennis star Bjorn Borg is on the market for $8.999 million.

The seven-bedroom house, built in 1979, features a stone facade, stone and wood accents throughout and a massive double-height windows overlooking Hempstead Bay.

Jaffe "always tried to place the house among the elements of the topography," says Bonnie Doran of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, who is co-listing the home with Dana Forbes. "Being on the hill, it fits so beautifully there."

The lower level has a home theater, and there is a pool surrounded by a stone patio on the two-acre property.

Borg owned the home in the early 1980s, Doran says.