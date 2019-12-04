The Normandy House in Southampton recently sold for $24.9 million, according to the real estate firm that listed the property.

It was the highest Hamptons home sale for the month of October, says Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group, who made both listed the property and found the buyer. It also marked the highest sale in Southampton since June, he says.

Located on Lake Agawam and close to the ocean and the Meadow Club, the 8,000-square-foot home has nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and 400 feet of water frontage. It was built in 1930 and designed by Polemus & Coffin, a New York City-based architectural firm noted for French country manor designs, including “Mille Fleurs,” part of the Sands Point Preserve compound. The house was renovated six years ago by architect/designer Tony Ingrao. During that renovation, the kitchen and bathrooms were updated, the living room floor dropped to create higher ceilings for the first-floor public rooms and a tennis court was added.

“But there were no changes really to the physical structure on the exterior,” says Davis. “There were no changes to the pool house or to windows and heating and air conditioning. The people who bought it are going to finish off what should have been a much more extensive renovation.”

The house has period details, such as intricate carved woodwork, a master suite with a private balcony with views of the lake, a large screened-in porch and a sunroom.

In addition to a tennis court, the 5.7-acre property has a heated pool, pool house and lakeside patio. A guest cottage, with a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, will be renovated by the new owners, says Davis.

The original asking price was $48 million. Annual property taxesare $95,000.

“It’s in the historic district and the house is deemed to be significant in its architecture, according to the village," says Davis, adding, “It’s not a house you want to come in and take down."

The new owners, who prefer to not to be named, have a residence in New York City and plan to use the home during the summer and on weekends, says Davis.