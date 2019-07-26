THE SCOOP

In North Babylon, “there seem to be a lot of upgrades coming to the area,” says Town of Babylon councilman Terence McSweeney.

McSweeney, who was raised in North Babylon, says that includes the knockdown of some financially distressed homes, as well as some additions on Deer Park Avenue, including the recently built Allstate building and the opening of the Babylon Bean North coffee house. Deer Park Avenue is also see the addition of 40 one-bedroom upscale apartments geared toward young professionals.

“They are straight down the road to Babylon village and train station," McSweeney says. "It’s a very desirable place for young professionals to settle in.”

A multiphase project to renovate aspects of all seven schools within the North Babylon School District is under way as part of a $70-million bond approved in late 2017. The project includes renovations to classrooms, libraries and other academic facilities, as well as numerous capital improvements.

Garrett Simulcik, the president of the North Babylon Chamber of Commerce, says that a self-storage facility, the supermarket Aldi, and Planet Fitness are among the businesses expected to replace the vacant Pathmark, which closed in 2015. The additions, part of the redevelopment of North Babylon Plaza on Deer Park Avenue, will help stabilize the community, he adds.

“It will bring some more tax dollars into the town, and hopefully keep our taxes stable,” Simulcik says.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The housing stock in North Babylon features mostly ranches, as well as a mix of Capes, split-levels and Colonials, says Richard Bochieri of Netter Real Estate. Prices, he adds, typically range from around $300,000 to as much as $670,000.

The area, he adds, also offers easy access to the Long Island Rail Road and major roadways, particularly the Southern State Parkway, which cuts through the middle of North Babylon. “It’s also close to beaches because you can take the [Robert Moses] causeway down to Robert Moses State Park in like 10 minutes. So, it’s very accessible to a lot of recreation.”

The area also includes Phelps Lane Pool and Belmont Lake State Park, which offers boat rentals, playgrounds, nature trails, playing fields and more.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There is one condo on the market for $375,000, and three co-ops on the market ranging from $144,500 to $159,000.

SALES PRICE

Between June 1, 2018 and July 18, 2019, there were 173 home sales with a median sale price of $390,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $220,000 and the high was $522,500. During that time period a year earlier, there were 193 home sales with a median sale price of $360,000. The price range was $205,100 to $510,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Babylon

Area: 3.4 square miles

ZIP code: 11703

Population: 17,509

Median age: 40.9

Median household income: $95,463

Median home value: $395,500*

LIRR to NYC: from Babylon, 53 to 79 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $363

School district: North Babylon; some students attend Deer Park

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$370,000

Peters Ln.

Style: Cape

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1946

Lot size: 60x130

Taxes: $6,016

Increased: $10

Days on the market: 87

$445,000

August Rd.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 1973

Lot size: 83x122

Taxes: $12,930

Increased: $15,100

Days on the market: 100

$500,000

Deer Lake Dr.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 2003

Lot size: 60x328

Taxes: $14,161

Reduced: $25,100

Days on the market: 104

NOW ON THE MARKET

$325,000

This ranch, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and partially finished basement. The 77-by-83-foot property, with taxes of $7,479, also includes an attached one-car garage. Stacy McFadden, Signature Premier Properties, 917-613-9604

$410,000

This Cape, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, offers a living room with a wood-burning stove, an eat-in kitchen with sliders leading to a deck, and a partially finished basement with a bar. The 60-by-95-foot property has taxes of $10,577. Raffaella Ferro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-219-5705

$509,588

This split-level, with six bedrooms and four bathrooms, includes formal living and dining rooms, an expanded eat-in kitchen and a lower-level den. The house, on a 75-by-100-foot property, also has a partially finished basement and a one-car garage. Taxes: $15,565. Al Jacabacci, Exit Home Key Realty, 631-786-0284

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 32

Price range: $299,000 - $679,000

Tax range: $7,479 - $16,261