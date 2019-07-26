New apartments, school upgrades coming to North Babylon
THE SCOOP
In North Babylon, “there seem to be a lot of upgrades coming to the area,” says Town of Babylon councilman Terence McSweeney.
McSweeney, who was raised in North Babylon, says that includes the knockdown of some financially distressed homes, as well as some additions on Deer Park Avenue, including the recently built Allstate building and the opening of the Babylon Bean North coffee house. Deer Park Avenue is also see the addition of 40 one-bedroom upscale apartments geared toward young professionals.
“They are straight down the road to Babylon village and train station," McSweeney says. "It’s a very desirable place for young professionals to settle in.”
A multiphase project to renovate aspects of all seven schools within the North Babylon School District is under way as part of a $70-million bond approved in late 2017. The project includes renovations to classrooms, libraries and other academic facilities, as well as numerous capital improvements.
Garrett Simulcik, the president of the North Babylon Chamber of Commerce, says that a self-storage facility, the supermarket Aldi, and Planet Fitness are among the businesses expected to replace the vacant Pathmark, which closed in 2015. The additions, part of the redevelopment of North Babylon Plaza on Deer Park Avenue, will help stabilize the community, he adds.
“It will bring some more tax dollars into the town, and hopefully keep our taxes stable,” Simulcik says.
The housing stock in North Babylon features mostly ranches, as well as a mix of Capes, split-levels and Colonials, says Richard Bochieri of Netter Real Estate. Prices, he adds, typically range from around $300,000 to as much as $670,000.
The area, he adds, also offers easy access to the Long Island Rail Road and major roadways, particularly the Southern State Parkway, which cuts through the middle of North Babylon. “It’s also close to beaches because you can take the [Robert Moses] causeway down to Robert Moses State Park in like 10 minutes. So, it’s very accessible to a lot of recreation.”
The area also includes Phelps Lane Pool and Belmont Lake State Park, which offers boat rentals, playgrounds, nature trails, playing fields and more.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There is one condo on the market for $375,000, and three co-ops on the market ranging from $144,500 to $159,000.
SALES PRICE
Between June 1, 2018 and July 18, 2019, there were 173 home sales with a median sale price of $390,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $220,000 and the high was $522,500. During that time period a year earlier, there were 193 home sales with a median sale price of $360,000. The price range was $205,100 to $510,000.
OTHER STATS
Town: Babylon
Area: 3.4 square miles
ZIP code: 11703
Population: 17,509
Median age: 40.9
Median household income: $95,463
Median home value: $395,500*
LIRR to NYC: from Babylon, 53 to 79 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $363
School district: North Babylon; some students attend Deer Park
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$370,000
Peters Ln.
Style: Cape
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Built: 1946
Lot size: 60x130
Taxes: $6,016
Increased: $10
Days on the market: 87
$445,000
August Rd.
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Built: 1973
Lot size: 83x122
Taxes: $12,930
Increased: $15,100
Days on the market: 100
$500,000
Deer Lake Dr.
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 2003
Lot size: 60x328
Taxes: $14,161
Reduced: $25,100
Days on the market: 104
NOW ON THE MARKET
$325,000
This ranch, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and partially finished basement. The 77-by-83-foot property, with taxes of $7,479, also includes an attached one-car garage. Stacy McFadden, Signature Premier Properties, 917-613-9604
$410,000
This Cape, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, offers a living room with a wood-burning stove, an eat-in kitchen with sliders leading to a deck, and a partially finished basement with a bar. The 60-by-95-foot property has taxes of $10,577. Raffaella Ferro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-219-5705
$509,588
This split-level, with six bedrooms and four bathrooms, includes formal living and dining rooms, an expanded eat-in kitchen and a lower-level den. The house, on a 75-by-100-foot property, also has a partially finished basement and a one-car garage. Taxes: $15,565. Al Jacabacci, Exit Home Key Realty, 631-786-0284
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 32
Price range: $299,000 - $679,000
Tax range: $7,479 - $16,261
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.