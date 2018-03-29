Sellers Laurie and Frank DeClara

Address 51 Wilshire Court, North Babylon

Asking price $449,000

The basics A five-bedroom, two-bath splanch on a 67-by-113-foot lot

The competition A five-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on Avelaine Court is listed for $477,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, two-bath split-level on Wilshire Court sold Dec. 23 for $355,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $12,044

Time on the market Since Feb. 18

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agent James Cohen, Douglas Elliman, Farmingville, 631-678-5675

Why it’s for sale Laurie, 52, a retired medical instructor, and her husband, Frank, 68, who is retired from the phone company, say they’re relocating to South Carolina.

The DeClaras’ 2,253-square-foot home feels larger when the party-centric backyard gets used. Laurie shares:

“People love the kitchen and backyard. It’s set up for barbecues and entertaining. In the summer, we watch outdoor movies projected onto a big screen with surround-sound speakers. We tell guests to grab a wine or beer and take a seat. We’ve had 100 people in the backyard. There’s a two-tiered deck and a hot tub in a gazebo. . . . I love our hardwood floors. The master suite is an added extension, and when you’re in it, you can’t hear anything from the rest of the house. Plus there’s a large walk-in closet. The house has been really good to us. It gives what you need. . . . When you want to help a family member, you can. If you have a disabled adult child like us, you can give them the space they need comfortably. Right now, we’re using the den and dining room to help a family member. It’s on the ground floor and has its own bathroom. There’s so much you can do with that space. And we still have enough room elsewhere. . . . The neighborhood is family friendly. There are original owners and newcomers.”