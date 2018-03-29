TODAY'S PAPER
Why you should buy their North Babylon house

The five-bedroom house is listed for $449,000, March

The five-bedroom house is listed for $449,000, March 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Sellers Laurie and Frank DeClara

Address 51 Wilshire Court, North Babylon

Asking price $449,000

The basics A five-bedroom, two-bath splanch on a 67-by-113-foot lot

The competition A five-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on Avelaine Court is listed for $477,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, two-bath split-level on Wilshire Court sold Dec. 23 for $355,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $12,044

Time on the market Since Feb. 18

Listing agent James Cohen, Douglas Elliman, Farmingville, 631-678-5675

Why it’s for sale Laurie, 52, a retired medical instructor, and her husband, Frank, 68, who is retired from the phone company, say they’re relocating to South Carolina.

The DeClaras’ 2,253-square-foot home feels larger when the party-centric backyard gets used. Laurie shares:

“People love the kitchen and backyard. It’s set up for barbecues and entertaining. In the summer, we watch outdoor movies projected onto a big screen with surround-sound speakers. We tell guests to grab a wine or beer and take a seat. We’ve had 100 people in the backyard. There’s a two-tiered deck and a hot tub in a gazebo. . . . I love our hardwood floors. The master suite is an added extension, and when you’re in it, you can’t hear anything from the rest of the house. Plus there’s a large walk-in closet. The house has been really good to us. It gives what you need. . . . When you want to help a family member, you can. If you have a disabled adult child like us, you can give them the space they need comfortably. Right now, we’re using the den and dining room to help a family member. It’s on the ground floor and has its own bathroom. There’s so much you can do with that space. And we still have enough room elsewhere. . . . The neighborhood is family friendly. There are original owners and newcomers.”

