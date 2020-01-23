It’s the neighbors and store owners that are the charm of North Bellmore, says Debbie Izzo from the Chamber of Commerce of the Bellmores. “Neighbors stick together and look out for one another, and there are some great mom-and-pop stores. It’s always nice when shop owners remember you and greet you by name.”

North Bellmore is Bellmore's sister community and the two are referred to collectively as The Bellmores. The area was originally named Smithville because of the population of residents named Smith, according to Hometown Long Island, a Newsday publication. It became North Bellmore in 1920.

“North Bellmore is fairly fully developed,” says Thomas McKevitt, Nassau County legislator. The Beechwood Organization built 79 single-family homes on the old Army base property. It’s the biggest development in North Bellmore in decades, McKevitt says. Another community improvement is the total “gut” renovation of the North Bellmore Library on Newbridge Road, which was finished in October, McKevitt says.

Many North Bellmore residents enjoy shopping at Bellmore's "downtown business district," especially along Bedford Avenue, with the movie theater and several dining and retail options, says Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin Jr. "I’m working with Councilman Dennis Dunne on several road improvement projects in the North Bellmore community. The projects, either in the works or underway, include portions of Oneida Avenue, Cleveland Street, Court Street, Redmond Road, Fowler Street and Dewey Avenue."

The house styles in North Bellmore are varied, says Linda Donnelly-Birdsall, a salesperson with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “There are Colonials, split levels, and Capes and ranches. People come here for a lot of reasons and tend to stay. There’s a strong sense of family and community. The annual strawberry festival held at Newbridge Road and Jerusalem Avenue is always popular. It’s a fundraiser for several charities with lots of activities,” Donnelly-Birdsall says.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are two co-ops on the market ranging in price from $175,000 to $219,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019, there were 155 home sales with a median sale price of $505,000 according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $302,500 and the high was $999,000. During that period a year earlier there were 160 home sales with a median sale price of $517,500. The price range was $325,000 to $949,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 2.6 square miles

ZIP code 11710

Population 19,941

Median age 41.7

Median household income $127,998

Median home value $510,000

LIRR from Bellmore to NYC 43 to 55 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School district North Bellmore and Bellmore-Merrick

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 83 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$895,000

Built in 2006 and located on a 60-by-100-foot lot, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial home features architectural details like crown and box molding. Amenities include a finished basement, a resort-style backyard with a saltwater in-ground pool and waterfall, and an integrated sound system throughout the home. Taxes are $19,856. Joseph and Catherine Zago, Realty Connect USA, 516-673-1709.

$499,990

This 1,118-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is on a 60-by-101-foot midblock lot and features a formal living and formal dining room and two updated bathrooms. The basement is finished and outfitted with a cedar closet. The electric service and heating systems have been updated, and the property has an in-ground sprinkler system. Taxes are $10,820. Marlena Schein, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-297-2772

$219,000

A corner unit in the Bellmore Gardens complex, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op features a newly renovated windowed kitchen, wall-to-wall carpet over wood floors and a parking space. Pets and smoking are not allowed. Maintenance (including taxes) is $853. Nancy Mangieri, Century 21 American Homes, 516-672-4501.

RECENTLY SOLD

$798,000

Address Liberty Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1950

Lot size 100x100

Taxes $10,976

Reduced $90,888

Days on the market 212

$489,000

Address Elk Court

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1966

Lot size 74x82

Taxes $11,531

Reduced $10,000

Days on the market 89

$390,000

Address Bellmore Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1916

Lot size 55x171

Taxes $11,042

Reduced $39,000

Days on the market 140

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 33

Price range $175,000 to $990,000

Tax range $7,965 to $19,856