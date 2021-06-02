North Bellmore brick Colonial on the market for $1,199,000

A four-bedroom brick Colonial with a deep backyard is on the market for $1,265,000 in North Bellmore.

The two-and-a-half bathroom-house on Linstead Lane boasts central air conditioning, 9-foot ceilings on the first level with bright windows, hardwood floors and a gas-burning fireplace.

The home has a living room, den/family room, dining room and an updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, new appliances and slider doors to a large backyard.

The master suite has vaulted ceilings, a new custom walk-in closet with lots of storage and a spa-like master bathroom.

"The master suite is close to 500 square feet and is tremendous," said listing agent Laura Carroll, who along with Christina Miller Hirschfield at Compass Greater NY LLC, represents the sellers. "They’ve continued to do renovations and upgrades on the property since it was completed."

Built in 2009, the home has a one-car attached garage and spacious bedrooms and has had only one owner.

"It’s tucked away on a dead-end street and is close to highways and shopping," Carroll said. "It’s a very nice, secluded fully fenced-in third-of-an-acre piece of property."

With that amount of space, "the sky's the limit on this backyard," she said.

The house also has a full unfinished basement with 10-foot ceilings and two zones of central air conditioning.

"The basement is a blank canvas for anything you want to do down there," Carroll said.

Taxes on the property in the North Bellmore School District are $20,043.