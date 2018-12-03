Sellers Michael and Ronnie Herr

Community North Massapequa

Asking price $569,000

The basics A four-bedroom, four-bath split-level home on an 84-by-94-foot lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on N. Walnut Street is listed for $625,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, three-bath split-level on Margaret Road sold Sept. 10 for $630,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $15,377

Time on the market Since Oct. 16

Listing agents Sdenka Kelly and Martin Nerone, SAS Real Estate, Wantagh, 516-781-5050

Why it’s for sale Michael, 72, a semiretired accountant, and Ronnie, 71, who is retired from teaching, say they’re downsizing but plan to stay on Long Island.

The Herrs have lived in their 2,185-square-foot home since 1979. Michael shares his thoughts:

“We bought it when we had three kids, were moving from Brooklyn and wanted a bedroom for each of them. The house was in mediocre condition, and we’ve fixed up everything. It needs nothing. We have a water filtration system, three-zone heating and a finished basement. It just has more steps than my wife and I are comfortable with. It’s a very comfortable, convenient house. The layout is easy to use. It’s an open-style kitchen and was renovated five or six years ago with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a big skylight. My wife and I like trees, and we have a lot of them. It creates privacy and ambience. The backyard is small, but very private. We’ve loved this house for 40 years. I've always known about the 'location, location, location' rule, but I made up my own — cozy, comfortable and convenient. There’s a bathroom on every level. A great gas fireplace with a remote. . . . We’re two blocks from the parkways, shopping and great schools. This house has served us well. But now my knees say we need something with less steps.”