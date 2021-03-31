North Shirley Cape on leafy lot asks $359,999

A three-bedroom Cape on a large lot surrounded by trees is on the market for $359,999 in North Shirley.

The one-bathroom house on West End Avenue on the Yaphank border has plenty of living space with a living room, den, eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets and pantries for lots of storage and a newly rebuilt four-season enclosed sun porch with vaulted ceilings.

A long driveway leads to a one-car detached garage, sitting on more than half an acre close to Southaven County Park, Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge and Smith Point Beach.

Taxes on the property in the William Floyd School District are $7,565.

The house has a full, unfinished basement and an updated deck off the kitchen.

"It’s a huge corner lot, which is really nice," said listing agent Janet Piccarillo of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life. "It has a lot of character, a really cute home."

Owner Andrea Bustamante said her husband’s hand-built carpentry has a lot to do with that.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After they bought the 1946 house in 2009, he ripped out the Sheetrock down to the studs and put in new subfloors, added slate tile in the entry, hardwood floors in the living room, custom ceramic tiles in the kitchen and two pantry cabinets in the kitchen.

They replaced the roof, siding, windows, boiler and hot water heater, she said.

In the staircase that leads to two bedrooms upstairs, he added removable shelves in the walls for storage to showcase knickknacks, Bustamante said.

He crafted a built-in entertainment center that has the shape and look of a fireplace in the living room and while they enjoyed the home, they're selling it now for the next stage of their lives.

"We’re hoping that someone else can love the house as much as we do," she said.