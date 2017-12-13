TODAY'S PAPER
Northport home listed for $400,000 was once part of orchard

The two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath Northport home has a

The two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath Northport home has a covered rocker front porch. Photo Credit: Coach Realtors

By Danny Schrafel Special to Newsday
A circa-1900 Northport Colonial that was once part of an apple orchard is on the market for $400,000, its listing agent said.

“It’s a bright house — anyone who has ever lived there has enjoyed it,” says Pamela Kelly, whose grandfather ran the orchard. Her grandmother was a seamstress at the nearby Northport VA Medical Center, she adds.

The two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath home, which recently went into contract, has a covered rocker front porch, living and dining rooms, a country-style eat-in kitchen and a mudroom with an adjacent half-bath. The home’s two bedrooms and a full bath are upstairs. Vintage windows, moldings and woodworking are found throughout.

A shed on the parcel was previously a chicken coop, the brooder house of which was finished as a basement, Kelly says.

Ricki Gutlerner of Coach Realtors was the listing agent.

