TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Morning
SEARCH
81° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Expanded Northport ranch lists for $999,999

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An expanded contemporary ranch-style home is on the market in Northport for $999,999. The annual property taxes are $16,050.

At 4,088 square feet, the house has five bedrooms, three full and two half-baths, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a large chef’s kitchen with two islands, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, a master bedroom with balcony, and an elevator between the finished basement and main floor. The second floor has a living room, bedroom and full bath.

Sitting on a 0.81-acre lot, the house has a new Ipe wood deck that leads out to an attached in-ground pool with waterfall.  

Richelle Neumann has lived in the home for the past two decades. “All the neighbors help each other out," Neumann says. "We have parties all together. We always get together. We just look out for each other. It’s definitely a great little community that we have, beautiful to walk around and bike ride.”

Located in the Northport-East Northport School District, the home is close to Northport village’s shops, restaurants, theater and services, boating, Crab Meadow Golf Course, Crab Meadow Beach and Sunken Meadow Park and Beach.

The listing agent is Doris Sasz, of Doris Sasz Realty.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search