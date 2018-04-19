TODAY'S PAPER
This 1870s Northport home, which was listed for $829,000, recently went into contract. Photo Credit: Signature Premier Properties / Sandra Stelmach

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
A Northport Victorian built in 1870s that had been listed for $829,000 recently went into contract.

The restored three-bedroom home comes with a freestanding two-car garage.

It is located on a 0.4-acre lot.

The house has eight rooms, including a formal dining room and a parlor/study. Hardwood floors, a fireplace and period detail speak to 19th-century charm, while an updated eat-in-kitchen and an 18-by-36-foot in-ground pool with waterfall speak to modern luxury.

The house also has a full, unfinished basement with a utility area and a laundry area, above that is a walk-up attic, and outside are porches, a brick patio and lawn sprinklers. There are 1-1/2 baths.

The property is listed with Suzanne Wyhowanec-Gentry of Signature Premier Properties.

