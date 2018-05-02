A historic Northport Victorian on a hill overlooking Northport Harbor and the village park is on the market for $1.199 million.

The house was built around 1860 by Joseph S. Lewis, who worked in real estate and owned and operated a general store down the street at the corner of Bayview Avenue and Main Street, says listing agent Oksana Foster of Signature Premier Properties.

In 1871, Lewis and his nephew razed the old wooden general store and built Northport’s first brick building, which remains today.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a deep front porch, 10-foot ceilings and a widow’s walk with views of the harbor. There is a renovated kitchen with a center island, and the master suite has a Jacuzzi tub and a steam shower. On the property is a new heated saltwater pool with waterfalls.