TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
31° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Midcentury LI home lists for $589,000

This Northport home is on the market for

This Northport home is on the market for $589,000. Photo Credit: Steve Booke

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A midcentury home in Northport that has had only one owner since it was custom built in 1962 is on the market for $589,000. 

“It’s like a time capsule,” says listing agent Susan Dittrich of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It still has all the original charm."

The four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home features a redwood wall and brick wood-burning fireplace in the living room and a vintage light fixture in the dining room from a company called Huntington Electric. There also are triangular windows that let in a lot of natural light.

“These homes were very innovative and progressive for their time,” Dittrich says.

The home, being offered in an estate sale, also features a few pieces of original midcentury modern furniture. 

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

For Thanksgiving in 2017, Suffolk County Community College Culinary students cook holiday dinners for those in need
Central Islip residents go over a map of Residents offer vision for downtown
Main Street in Bay Shore in the late Islip has come a long way in 335 years
Brookhaven is among the towns that is poised 2 towns agree to switch to dual-stream recycling
Preservation director Lynn Davis of Patchogue and Roy Historic gravestone returned after missing for decades
Hempstead police investigate the scene of a shooting Teen shot in Nassau, police say