Midcentury LI home lists for $589,000

A midcentury home in Northport that has had only one owner since it was custom built in 1962 is on the market for $589,000.

“It’s like a time capsule,” says listing agent Susan Dittrich of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It still has all the original charm."

The four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home features a redwood wall and brick wood-burning fireplace in the living room and a vintage light fixture in the dining room from a company called Huntington Electric. There also are triangular windows that let in a lot of natural light.

“These homes were very innovative and progressive for their time,” Dittrich says.

The home, being offered in an estate sale, also features a few pieces of original midcentury modern furniture.