A Northport home listed for $549,000 features a second-floor glass-encased sunroom on the front of the house.

The 1,600-square-foot raised ranch home has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an open floor plan and wainscoting throughout.

Located on a hilltop, the .63-acre property includes an aboveground pool and is close to four golf courses and four beaches.

Scott McCoy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate is listing the property.