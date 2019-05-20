TODAY'S PAPER
$549,000 Northport house features sunroom on second floor

Located on a hilltop, the .63-acre property includes an aboveground pool and is close to golf courses and beaches. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Northport home listed for $549,000 features a second-floor glass-encased sunroom on the front of the house.

The 1,600-square-foot raised ranch home has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an open floor plan and wainscoting throughout.

Located on a hilltop, the .63-acre property includes an aboveground pool and is close to four golf courses and four beaches.

Scott McCoy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate is listing the property.

