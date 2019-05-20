$549,000 Northport house features sunroom on second floor
A Northport home listed for $549,000 features a second-floor glass-encased sunroom on the front of the house.
The 1,600-square-foot raised ranch home has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an open floor plan and wainscoting throughout.
Located on a hilltop, the .63-acre property includes an aboveground pool and is close to four golf courses and four beaches.
Scott McCoy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate is listing the property.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.