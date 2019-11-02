A New York State senator once owned a historic Northport Village home listed for $2.4 million, says the property's listing agent.

Located on 4.93 acres atop a hill, the seven-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house has a wraparound porch offering views of Northport Harbor.

It was built by Henry S. Mott, a banker in Northport Village whose family kept cows, horses and other livestock on the property, says listing agent Scott Van Son of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Laffey International Realty.

The house also was the longtime home of state Sen. Bernard C. Smith, who passed legislation that protected the pine barrens and worked on other environmental issues. He died in 1993. Bernard’s brother Larry, 89, a retired architect who designed Northport Village Hall and other municipal buildings in the area, lived at the house for two years in the early 1960s, he says. He was friends with author Jack Kerouac, who lived in Northport and was a frequent presence at the house, where they shared many "quiet dinners" there, he says.

"It's a house with an unmatched view," says Smith. "You can look out to Northport Harbor, and on a clear day look beyond to the Long Island Sound."

The 4,410-square-foot Victorian features millwork, crown moldings, yellow pine floors and large windows.

The house is in the Northport-East Northport Union Free School District and is close to the village’s restaurants, shops, park waterfront. and Engeman Theater. Annual property taxes, which include taxes for the Town of Huntington and the Village of Northport, are $23,063.