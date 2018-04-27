TODAY'S PAPER
By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A historic Northport Village Victorian has been renovated and expanded. It is on the market for $1.355 million.

The home was built in 1907 for William Rowley, a prominent real estate developer. The property, which was subdivided in the early 1940s, once included a parcel that today still contains much of the outline of an original barn, says listing agent M. Elysia Prinz of Coach Realtors, who sold the home to the current owners more than 20 years ago.

The 4,000-square-foot wood-shingled home has a covered porch with the original porte cochere, and the home features original leaded glass and hand-milled arched windows, pocket doors, period moldings, original crystal door knobs and hardware and hardwood floors.

The kitchen and breakfast room were part of the major renovation and addition from 2000 to 2001. There are custom cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops and a marble subway tile backsplash. The plumbing, gas heating, electrical system and roof have all been updated, Prinz says.

The .78 acre property has in in-ground pool surrounded by a brick patio and specimen trees, as well as rose and perennial gardens. The original garage was renovated into a shed.

“There is just such a special feeling that comes over you every time you walk in the door,” Prinz says. “I love sitting on the front porch rocking away with buyers talking about the history of the home, and looking out over the beautiful gardens. It’s such a special place.”

