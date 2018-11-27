TODAY'S PAPER
$874,000 Huntington home contains recording studio

This Northport home is listed for $874,000.

This Northport home is listed for $874,000. Photo Credit: Signature Premier Properties

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A Northport home listed for $874,000 comes with its own recording studio.

Owners Collete and Giuseppe Galante — musicians, music educators and the parents of three music-school students — had the house built for them in 1998. The Victorian features exterior and interior details the Galantes picked, including a wraparound porch and filigree trim on the outside and crown moldings within.

“We did it all together,” notes Collete, who says the couple put the house on the market for several reasons, including early retirement. 

A first-floor bedroom became the recording studio.

“My husband converted it," says Collete. "That room is insulated. It has doubled-paned windows and French doors, and they seal when they close. It’s as soundproof as you can make it."

The five-bedroom, three-bath home is on a .2-acre lot.

It is listed by Debra Attardi and Monica Lewisy of Signature Premier Properties.

