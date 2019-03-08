Sellers Mike and Donna Gutierrez

Community Northport

Asking price $759,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath town house in the Colony Club development

The competition A three-bedroom, four-bath condo on Sir Kenneth Court is listed for $905,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath condo on Heiko Court sold Oct. 15 for $810,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $14,037, plus monthly common charge of $628 (includes Altice phone, TV and internet service)

Time on the market Since Oct. 24

Listing agent Jean Marie Blissett, Douglas Elliman, Northport, 631-266-6147

Why it’s for sale Mike, 59, a retired Wall Street analyst, and Donna, 62, a homemaker, say they’ve decided to move permanently to their Poconos vacation home.

The Gutierrezes have owned their 2,200-square-foot home since 2014. Mike shares:

“We love the location, the privacy and the maintenance-free lifestyle here, plus the pool, tennis courts, boccie court and pickleball court. When I bought this home, nothing had been updated. I added a 20-by-30-foot Trex deck, which I’m told is the largest in the development. The next thing was putting in all-new hardwood flooring on the main level. I went nuts in the kitchen renovation with quartz countertops, wood cabinetry and all Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances. It’s high-end gourmet for my wife, who’s the chef in the family. The décor is ultracontemporary with abstract paintings and white walls to give it a brighter and lighter look. The entire HVAC system was replaced last spring. The basement is fully finished, and I turned the main area into a media room and two smaller rooms into offices. There are 38 units here. It’s very friendly, and people get to know one another. We love our deck in the warm weather. It’s great for entertaining. It’s going to break my heart to leave this home and the community.”