TODAY'S PAPER
18° Good Morning
SEARCH
18° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Northport Victorian on the market for $1,200,000

The yard is private, surrounded by trees.

The yard is private, surrounded by trees. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Tom Schlichter Special to Newsday
Print

"We were already living in Northport for 13 years when we found this beautiful home," says Dianne Ryan of the charming Victorian on Seaview Avenue where she and her husband, Jim, now live. "For the last ten of those years, we had been searching for an old house in the village. There’s just something about a vintage home that evokes warm feelings."

As soon as she stepped into the kitchen, the deal was done, recalls Dianne. "It was just so big; perfect for raising a family. Plus, the yard was surrounded by trees so our half-acre lot was very private."

The Ryans recently placed their home on the market for $1,200,000 with Joseph Donofrio and Valerie Labianca from Douglas Elliman as listing agents. "Were looking to move to Tennessee, around Nashville," explained Dianne Ryan. "It just time for a change."

Built in 1896, the three-level, seven-bedroom, 5½-bath home has undergone some updates over the years, but the interior work has maintained an abundance of old-world elegance. From the entrance foyer to the living room with wood burning fireplace and custom mantel, to the custom molding and coffered ceilings, this place breathes history. True, the kitchen with baking area was remodeled five years ago to sport a six-burner stove top and double oven, but that’s all the better to whip up a feast and serve it in the 14-seat formal dining room.

As for the exterior, previous owners strayed somewhat from the original theme. "This house once had a porch and turret," said Dianne Ryan. "We couldn’t replace those, but we added a great patio. We don’t know the original color of the outside walls as they were vinyl-sided when we arrived. We decided on inviting Benjamin Moore blues and greens.

By Tom Schlichter Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Elizabeth Schafer, Splashes of Hope's volunteer manager, who A hopeful palette: Nonprofit lifts spirits even during pandemic
Joe Wright, father of Jomani Uniondale mourns loss of Jo-Jo Wright
Grieving families of COVID-19 victims who died in Nursing home fallout for Cuomo: Brutal and bipartisan
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave Mayor: Bicycles to displace vehicles on some NYC bridges
New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks NY nursing home deaths undercounted by as much as 50%, AG says
NYPD officer Daniel Vargas, who was shot by NYPD officer from Long Island shot in the Bronx leaves hospital
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search