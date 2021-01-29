Northport Victorian on the market for $1,200,000

"We were already living in Northport for 13 years when we found this beautiful home," says Dianne Ryan of the charming Victorian on Seaview Avenue where she and her husband, Jim, now live. "For the last ten of those years, we had been searching for an old house in the village. There’s just something about a vintage home that evokes warm feelings."

As soon as she stepped into the kitchen, the deal was done, recalls Dianne. "It was just so big; perfect for raising a family. Plus, the yard was surrounded by trees so our half-acre lot was very private."

The Ryans recently placed their home on the market for $1,200,000 with Joseph Donofrio and Valerie Labianca from Douglas Elliman as listing agents. "Were looking to move to Tennessee, around Nashville," explained Dianne Ryan. "It just time for a change."

Built in 1896, the three-level, seven-bedroom, 5½-bath home has undergone some updates over the years, but the interior work has maintained an abundance of old-world elegance. From the entrance foyer to the living room with wood burning fireplace and custom mantel, to the custom molding and coffered ceilings, this place breathes history. True, the kitchen with baking area was remodeled five years ago to sport a six-burner stove top and double oven, but that’s all the better to whip up a feast and serve it in the 14-seat formal dining room.

As for the exterior, previous owners strayed somewhat from the original theme. "This house once had a porch and turret," said Dianne Ryan. "We couldn’t replace those, but we added a great patio. We don’t know the original color of the outside walls as they were vinyl-sided when we arrived. We decided on inviting Benjamin Moore blues and greens.