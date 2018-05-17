TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$989,000 Oak Beach home comes with iconic LI view

You can see the Robert Moses Causeway from

You can see the Robert Moses Causeway from this Oak Beach house. Photo Credit: Century 21 Crown Homes/Scott Schwartz

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

An Oak Beach home listed for $989,000 comes with views of the Robert Moses Causeway and a private beach. 

“You walk downstairs and you’re at your own little beach,” says listing agent Irene Siconolfi of Century 21 Crown Homes. “You don’t have to pack your bags and go to Fire Island.”

The two-story Contemporary has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the living room has a fireplace. A large deck overlooks the Fire Island Inlet and 65 feet of private beach. Outdoor amenities include a shower and private dock. A long driveway leads to a two-car garage.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

Officials: Rising gas prices won't dampen LI tourism
The temperature will hit a high near 60 Forecast: Periods of rain throughout day
Anastasia and Helena Roura will graduate from Stony Mother, daughter graduate from Stony Brook today
A LIRR train car is removed from the For 2nd act, LIRR train gets fire safety role
Megan Ryan's Centereach home, shown May 5, has LI home on market costs $369,000, but just $14 PSEG bill
An aerial view of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club Shinnecock, USGA at odds over U.S. Open plans