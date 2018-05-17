An Oak Beach home listed for $989,000 comes with views of the Robert Moses Causeway and a private beach.

“You walk downstairs and you’re at your own little beach,” says listing agent Irene Siconolfi of Century 21 Crown Homes. “You don’t have to pack your bags and go to Fire Island.”

The two-story Contemporary has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the living room has a fireplace. A large deck overlooks the Fire Island Inlet and 65 feet of private beach. Outdoor amenities include a shower and private dock. A long driveway leads to a two-car garage.