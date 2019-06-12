Seller Katherine Wahl

Community Oak Beach, Fire Island

Asking price $649,999

The basics A four-bedroom, three-bath two-story on a .34-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on Anchor Way is listed for $649,717.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, two-bath Contemporary on Hawser Drive sold Feb. 8 for $583,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $17,435

Time on the market Since March

Listing agent Katherine is selling on her own and can be reached at 516-319-0022

Why it’s for sale Katherine, 67, a retired teacher, says she and her fiance are moving into a home in the area.

Katherine has owned her year-round beach home since 2004. She talks about the home and the community:

“I know it’s a cliché, but location, location, location is what got me when I bought. The Oak Beach Association is a very intimate gated coastal community with 72 homes. I found it when I used go to the old Oak Beach Inn. It has all the charm of the Hamptons and none of the commute or the traffic. The association has several private beaches. Two are steps from my home. I have a 1,200-square-foot deck on the second floor with a spiral staircase leading to a roof deck. There are 360 degree views from there. The fireworks on the Fourth of July are unreal….

The huge second-floor deck wraps around the great room, the kitchen and three bedrooms. Perfect for entertaining. I had my retirement party here with over 100 guests ….I had water in the ground level after Sandy. Every 100 years, something like that may happen ….I’ve spent hours on the roof deck. Mornings I sip coffee and watch the shore birds. And in the evening with a cocktail, I watch the sun set. We’ve spent quite a few New Year’s Eves up there — chilly but fun. I don’t think I would be comfortable selling it if I knew I wasn’t staying in the community.”