Oak Beach's second-oldest home lists for $649,717, agent says

This Oak Beach home is listed for $649,717.

This Oak Beach home is listed for $649,717. Photo Credit: Rob Cuni

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A vintage Colonial in Oak Beach with water views is listed for $649,717, says the listing agent.

The 2,104-square-foot home was originally built in 1896 and added onto in 1924. It features 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, two balconies on the second floor and multiple decks on ground level.

“It’s the second-oldest home in Oak Beach," says Steve Rainone of Netter Real Estate, who is listing the property with James Netter.

The .64-acre property has an in-ground pool.

Recent updates to the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house include the kitchen, bathrooms, windows, front door, siding, boiler, electric, cesspool and well water system.

