Home on Oak Island's barrier beach asks $479,999

A rare opportunity to buy on the barrier beach of Oak Island, a four-bedroom, two-bath home is now for sale for $479,999.

The small summer community, in the Town of Babylon, has only 30 houses and is accessible by boat. The homes are used as summer residences, and have no heat or municipal utilities, except water. Residents usually use bottled propane for cooking and refrigeration.

"It’s one of the largest houses on the island," says Leo Goetz of Listing Pro Realty Services of Bohemia, and listing agent for the property. "It has a cottage on the property with a bedroom, bathroom, and small kitchenette."

Among the pluses of this home is its high elevation. Goetz said it survived superstorm Sandy in October 2012.

Oak Island is truly a secluded place, with no town center, no streetlights, and not even a store. Bylaws state it can only be used as a summer home, he added.

Because the home, and community, are not considered conventional full-time residential properties, Goetz says the Oak Island home is not mortgageable, and must be purchased by cash. The land, about one acre, is leased by the town for about $2,500 a year. Taxes on the approximate 2,000 square-foot home are around $6,700.

The 2-story waterfront home has a large wrap-around porch facing the water that is both open and enclosed, a gated dock in front, and stained wood wainscoting on both the walls and ceiling in many of the rooms, including the living room. Water views extend 360-degrees.

"The home is also close to two of the best surfing beaches on Long Island; Gilgo Beach and Democrat Point," Goetz says.