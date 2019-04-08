A historic Idle Hour home in Oakdale is on the market for $499,000.

Built in 1890 as part of the farm buildings originally built for William K. Vanderbilt’s estate, Idle Hour became an artists colony in 1926. “He commissioned artists to work for him and they would have free room and board,” says listing agent Donna Kane of Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates.

Formerly the harness workshop and tack room for the Vanderbilt estate, the building was converted into a home in the 1930s.

The 2,900-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features moldings, hardwood floors, wood beamed ceilings, nine skylights and stained-glass windows. Recent updates include a new roof, furnace, insulation, electric, second-floor windows and gas.

The .063 acre property has front and back courtyards.