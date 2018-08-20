Sellers John and Barbara Burns

Community 710 Tower Mews, Oakdale

Asking price $730,000

The basics A two-bedroom, two-bath waterfront home on a ¼-acre waterfront lot.

The competition A three-bedroom, 1½-bath waterfront house on Shoreway is listed for $899,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom Cape on Forest Avenue sold May 24 for $410,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $14,258

Time on the market Since July 19

Listing agent Marilyn Triolo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Sayville, 631-742-7714

Why it’s for sale John, 79, a retired teacher and principal, and Barbara, 77, a retired school district administrative assistant, say they’re downsizing but staying in the area.

The Burns' home is elegant yet beachy and takes advantage of the shoreline sights and sounds. Because the house was raised, there was water in only the crawl space after super storm Sandy. John shares:

“The canal winds around the neighborhood, and we’re right at the head of it. We see the boats coming and going, and have a view from two sides of the house. The two other sides are surrounded by tall trees. It’s very private. The layout inside is open with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. The open area includes the living room, den, dining room and kitchen. The ceiling was originally the color of natural wood, but my wife thought it was too dark so we painted them a light color….We raised the house in 1996. It’s really given us peace of mind. During Sandy, it was a tremendous relief knowing we would escape flooding…This house has been lots of fun. We have a large family and lots of friends and entertain often. If my wife is in the kitchen during parties, she still feels like she’s a part of the group…The area is great for walking and bike riding. To make the most of this area, you really should own a boat and take advantage of the rivers, the Great South Bay, Fire Island and nearby restaurants. We’re going to miss this place. Every morning I’m up early and watch the birds at sunrise start to circle looking for food.”