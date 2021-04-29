Oakdale house inspired by nearby Vanderbilt estate lists for $4M

A five-bedroom Oakdale house, inspired by the William K. Vanderbilt 1901 estate down the street, is on the market for $4 million.

The 4½-bathroom home on Shore Drive, with about 8,500 square feet of living space, was built in 2007 to pay homage to the Vanderbilt estate, Idle Hour.

The mansion of Vanderbilt, who was a philanthropist, horse breeder and manager of his family's railroad investments, is one of the largest houses in the United States, designed and built by the great American architect Richard Morris Hunt.

Modeled after that mansion, the Shore Drive house has mahogany doors that welcome people into the grand foyer with gilded columns, a sunken living room with 23-foot windows, library with wooden coffered ceiling and a gas fireplace.

A banquet-size formal dining room, lavish eat-in kitchen with a pizza oven and bar lounge with copper ceiling are ideal for grand entertaining.

French doors open to a lanai, and separate guest quarters with private entrance include a 600square-foot gym and yoga/dance studio.

The house has an elevator and the enormous master suite includes a private balcony, his and her bathrooms and spacious closets.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The owner took the influence of both the exterior and interior of Richard Morris Hunt, the original architect of the Vanderbilt home in Oakdale," listing agent Christine Dougherty of Signature Premier Properties said. "It’s an ode to the Gilded Era. There’s such a connection in honoring that time and the history of Oakdale. The architecture both inside and out, but there’s also that strong connection to nature."

The house sits on more than an acre and overlooks 43 acres of private nature preserve with unobstructed views of the Connetquot River.

Taxes on the property in the Connetquot Central School District are $37,134.

"The homeowner found how unique Oakdale was in the sense that there was so much history there when it came to architecture and the style," Dougherty said. "He wanted to honor and incorporate that into the design of this home."