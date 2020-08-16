Oceanfront mansion in Wainscott lists for $52 million

An oceanfront mansion in Wainscott recently listed for $52 million has generated lots of interest during a hot Hamptons market.

The six-bedroom, 10½-bathroom modern home was built two years ago by its owners, David and Marla Susser. It sits on 2.55 acres with more than 230 feet of beachfront and a heated pool. The stucco, teak and glass home was designed by Barnes Coy Architects and built by Mayfair Construction, with interiors by Julia Roth Designs.

The home is made up of three pavilions connected by passageways and staircases, and includes a great room with 22-foot ceilings and walls of glass that drops down like a "monolithic upside down teak pyramid," according to the listing. Other features include a large room that houses a golf simulator and an entry atrium with an elevator and floating staircase.

Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group, who is listing the property said he's already getting, a lot of interest.

"In fact, many of my higher-priced listings not only have interest but have gone or are going to contract with buyers from New York City and further afield who want a home in the Hamptons," DePersia said. "We’ve already received a number of requests to show. While we’ll have to see how quickly we consummate a sale, there is a definite and building groundswell of interest from buyers and other brokers excited to set foot on the property."