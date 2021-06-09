TODAY'S PAPER
Oceanside ranch-style home on the market for $629,000

The home comes with owned solar panels and

The home comes with owned solar panels and virtually no electric bills. Credit: Jump Visual/Lois Robles

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A ranch-style home in Oceanside is on the market for $629,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home was updated with solar panels, Navien gas heating system, new roof, driveway and pavers.

All of the systems in the house were updated and the solar panels are owned, not rented, resulting in virtually no electric bills, says listing agent Cara Gargano of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, adding, "The kitchen and open floor plan are what sells the house."

Noting that the location is great, Gargano says, "It’s right off Long Beach Road. It’s right in the middle of all of it: You’re minutes away from all the beaches, but you’re also not that far to hop over to Merrick Road or Sunrise Highway if you need to commute."

The home is ideal for someone who wants the ease of one-floor living, with the convenience of walkable access, Gargano notes.

"It’s really rare on Long Island," Gargano says. "This is down the block from just about anything: drugstores, supermarkets, restaurants, shopping."

The 0.14-acre property, which is in the Oceanside School District, is completely fenced in and includes a new shed.

The annual property taxes are $10,351.

