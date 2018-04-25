TODAY'S PAPER
$829,000 Old Bethpage home comes with indoor pool

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Old Bethpage house is on

Photo Credit: Jump Visual / Jeanne Calarco

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
An Old Bethpage ranch on the market for $829,000 comes with an indoor pool.

The 2,300-square-foot home has an attached sunroom with a small pool that has a current so that it can be used for exercise. It was added to the home in 2010, says listing agent Barbara Bucovetsky of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is on almost a quarter of an acre, with a park behind it, and it is down the road from the Old Bethpage Village Restoration.

“It’s an extremely private location,” Bucovetsky said.

