$829,000 Old Bethpage home comes with indoor pool
An Old Bethpage ranch on the market for $829,000 comes with an indoor pool.
The 2,300-square-foot home has an attached sunroom with a small pool that has a current so that it can be used for exercise. It was added to the home in 2010, says listing agent Barbara Bucovetsky of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is on almost a quarter of an acre, with a park behind it, and it is down the road from the Old Bethpage Village Restoration.
“It’s an extremely private location,” Bucovetsky said.
