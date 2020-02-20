TODAY'S PAPER
Old Brookville brick Georgian lists for $2.398M

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Credit: Douglas Elliman/Jump Visual

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 5,811-square-foot brick Georgian Colonial is on the market in Old Brookville for $2.398 million. The annual property taxes are $25,227.

 The five-bedroom, 4½-bath home has a 20-foot-high story foyer, radiant floor heat in the kitchen and master bath, and stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. A second-floor loft area features an 800-square-foot guest suite with rear staircase and backyard access, kitchen, living and dining areas, bedroom and full bathroom. The property has a three-car garage and generator.

There’s a $300 monthly street association fee for lawn care, notes Kristen Vlahopoulos, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the house with Connie Liappus.

“Encapsulating the best of sophistication and functionality, this house sits on a 1.08-acre lot with a pool, and enjoys wonderful proximity to the North Shore School District, beaches, country clubs, golfing, shopping, and transportation while enjoying the peace and quiet of a cul-de-sac,” Vlahopoulos says.

The home is close to Glen Head, North Shore and Brookville country clubs, Glen Cove shops and restaurants and Harry Tappen Beach and Marina in Sea Cliff.

