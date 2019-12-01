TODAY'S PAPER
By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An Old Brookville home built in 1778 is on the market for $1.2 million.

The 4,200-square-foot home has six bedrooms, three full- and two half-bathrooms, wood-beamed ceilings, wide plank oak floors and built-in bookcases.

Located on just under two acres, the property, which has a guesthouse and a pond, is close to L.I.U. Post, Cedarbrook Country Club and Brookville Country Club, and is in the North Shore School Sistrict.

Annual property taxes are $37,505.

The listing agent is Maurice Bernal of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

