Municipal projects will spruce up Old Brookville
THE SCOOP
Old Brookville was part of the heart of the North Shore during the first half of the 20th century, says North Shore historian Paul Mateyunas. “It was made up of many large estates and farm buildings,” says Mateyunas, who is an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Some of the more notable residents included architect William Lawrence Bottomley and Samuel Salvage, who developed rayon fabric, he says.
“Old Brookville has some of the most gorgeous homes and farms on Long Island plus a beautiful golf course,” says Mandy Laderer, another agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “There are 200-year-old homes next to beautiful 10,000-square-foot new construction homes. But a lot of owners of Old Brookville homes like to keep the character of older homes and just renovate.”
The last two largest working farms in Nassau County — Rottkamp Brothers and Youngs Farm — are in Old Brookville, says Bernard D. Ryba, village mayor. “Together they farm over 100 acres,” he says. “We are blessed having these two businesses working the land.”
Renovation and expansion work to the Old Brookville Village Hall, which is on seven acres in the middle of the village, has started and is scheduled to conclude by the end of next year, says Joshua Lafazan, Nassau County Legis. (I-Woodbury). A village beautification improvement project with new municipal planting beds and the installation of upscale signage has begun and is scheduled to be completed by spring 2020, he says.
North Shore officials are pushing to get New York State to electrify the Oyster Bay Long Island Rail Road line as well as modernizing and adding more trains, says Lafazan. “It’s important for our residents to have the same quality commute as those on other lines,” he says.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are no condos or town houses in Old Brookville
SALES PRICE
Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 21, 2019, there were 20 home sales with a median sale price of $1,645,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $1,125,000 and the high was $3,280,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 23 home sales with a median sale price of $2,200,000. The price range was $860,000 to $7,425,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Oyster Bay
Area 4 square miles
ZIP code 11545
Population 2,134
Median age 41.7
Median household income: $203,438
Median home value $1,650,000
LIRR to NYC: 51 to 58 minutes at peak from Greenvale
Monthly ticket $308
School district: North Shore and Locust Valley
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on 9 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
NOW ON THE MARKET
$8,000,000
This six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom newly constructed Hamptons-style home is being sold fully furnished. Set on three acres and built in 2018, amenities include an inground pool and outdoor entertainment areas, a movie theater, a game room, a full-house generator and a massage room. Taxes are unavailable. Soheila Sharf, Diana Bakhas, Sharf Realty, 516-773-6677.
$5,350,000
On 2.53 acres, this eight-bedroom, 8½-bathroom brick Colonial is a gated property on a cul-de-sac and features a 2,500-bottle wine cellar and a 16-seat theater. The backyard includes an entertainment area, an in-ground pool and a tennis court. Taxes are $87,155. John Pan, Apple Realty Group, 917-595-9759
$1,295,000
With an interior of 4,000 square feet, this expanded ranch has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, new hardwood floors, a finished basement, central air conditioning and an in-ground pool. Taxes are $22,215.. Mandy Laderer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-624-9000.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,200,000
Address Eastview Lane
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1962
Lot size: 1 acre
Taxes: $19,096
Reduced: $185,000
Days on the market: 148
$1,650,000
Address Pheasant Hill Lane
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4
Built: 1970
Lot size: 2.14 acres
Taxes: $19,362
Reduced: $200,000
Days on the market: 405
$3,280,000
Address Hoaglands Lane
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6.5
Built: 2004
Lot size: 3.5 acres
Taxes: $64,610
Reduced: $719,888
Days on the market: 157
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses 36
Price range $1,200,000 to $23,000,000
Tax range $21,744 to $154,275
