THE SCOOP

Old Brookville was part of the heart of the North Shore during the first half of the 20th century, says North Shore historian Paul Mateyunas. “It was made up of many large estates and farm buildings,” says Mateyunas, who is an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Some of the more notable residents included architect William Lawrence Bottomley and Samuel Salvage, who developed rayon fabric, he says.

“Old Brookville has some of the most gorgeous homes and farms on Long Island plus a beautiful golf course,” says Mandy Laderer, another agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “There are 200-year-old homes next to beautiful 10,000-square-foot new construction homes. But a lot of owners of Old Brookville homes like to keep the character of older homes and just renovate.”

The last two largest working farms in Nassau County — Rottkamp Brothers and Youngs Farm — are in Old Brookville, says Bernard D. Ryba, village mayor. “Together they farm over 100 acres,” he says. “We are blessed having these two businesses working the land.”

Renovation and expansion work to the Old Brookville Village Hall, which is on seven acres in the middle of the village, has started and is scheduled to conclude by the end of next year, says Joshua Lafazan, Nassau County Legis. (I-Woodbury). A village beautification improvement project with new municipal planting beds and the installation of upscale signage has begun and is scheduled to be completed by spring 2020, he says.

North Shore officials are pushing to get New York State to electrify the Oyster Bay Long Island Rail Road line as well as modernizing and adding more trains, says Lafazan. “It’s important for our residents to have the same quality commute as those on other lines,” he says.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or town houses in Old Brookville

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 21, 2019, there were 20 home sales with a median sale price of $1,645,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $1,125,000 and the high was $3,280,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 23 home sales with a median sale price of $2,200,000. The price range was $860,000 to $7,425,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 4 square miles

ZIP code 11545

Population 2,134

Median age 41.7

Median household income: $203,438

Median home value $1,650,000

LIRR to NYC: 51 to 58 minutes at peak from Greenvale

Monthly ticket $308

School district: North Shore and Locust Valley

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on 9 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$8,000,000

This six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom newly constructed Hamptons-style home is being sold fully furnished. Set on three acres and built in 2018, amenities include an inground pool and outdoor entertainment areas, a movie theater, a game room, a full-house generator and a massage room. Taxes are unavailable. Soheila Sharf, Diana Bakhas, Sharf Realty, 516-773-6677.

$5,350,000

On 2.53 acres, this eight-bedroom, 8½-bathroom brick Colonial is a gated property on a cul-de-sac and features a 2,500-bottle wine cellar and a 16-seat theater. The backyard includes an entertainment area, an in-ground pool and a tennis court. Taxes are $87,155. John Pan, Apple Realty Group, 917-595-9759

$1,295,000

With an interior of 4,000 square feet, this expanded ranch has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, new hardwood floors, a finished basement, central air conditioning and an in-ground pool. Taxes are $22,215.. Mandy Laderer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-624-9000.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,200,000

Address Eastview Lane

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1962

Lot size: 1 acre

Taxes: $19,096

Reduced: $185,000

Days on the market: 148

$1,650,000

Address Pheasant Hill Lane

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 1970

Lot size: 2.14 acres

Taxes: $19,362

Reduced: $200,000

Days on the market: 405

$3,280,000

Address Hoaglands Lane

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6.5

Built: 2004

Lot size: 3.5 acres

Taxes: $64,610

Reduced: $719,888

Days on the market: 157

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 36

Price range $1,200,000 to $23,000,000

Tax range $21,744 to $154,275