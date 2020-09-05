1906 Old Field house on the market for $2,890,000

TODAY'S PAPER
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A beautifully landscaped five-bedroom house on more than 2 acres in Old Field is on the market for $2,890,000.

The house on Crane Neck Road, which has five full bathrooms and one half-bath, was built in 1906, with an addition and renovation in 2008 that included a guest wing with a bedroom and bathroom.

A family room surrounded by windows has a beautiful coffered ceiling and is home to one of four fireplaces in the house, which has central air conditioning and a wet bar.

There are high-end finishes and cabinetry throughout the house. “It’s just beautiful,” listing agent Deborah DeWick of Daniel Gale Agency said.

The house includes a gourmet kitchen, butler’s pantry, screened porch, two laundry rooms, a detached two-car carriage house garage and views of Flax Pond and the Long Island Sound beyond that.

“It’s a very unique part of Old Field … and there’s a lovely private beach you have access to if you live there,” DeWick said.

A long driveway creates privacy on the property, which includes a patio in the grassy yard that’s surrounded by woods.

Taxes on the property in the Three Village Central School District are $35,953.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O'Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

