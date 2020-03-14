Old Field mansion on the water lists for $10.9 million
An 11,000-square-foot mansion on Conscience Bay in Old Field is listing for $10.9 million. The annual property taxes are $92,395.
Built in 2007, the Contemporary structural steel and cinder block home features five bedrooms, 5½ baths, stainless steel-coated roof, 1,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, and home theater.
The 2.5-acre property has a granite patio, outdoor kitchen and an infinity pool.
“It’s stunning,” says listing agent Dina Powers of Signature Premier Properties. “It has a fully navigable dock for a 100-foot boat that you can go out in either high or low tide.”
Homeowner Ross Blechman, who plans to downsize to a smaller home in the area, noted that he’d lived in the area for many years and had been fascinated by the property, which had a fanciful Disneyland-type home filled with copper pagodas that had been owned by Frederick Lenz, a famous guru.
“The house was a labor of love,” notes Blechman, who built it over a ten-year period. “As soon as you drive on the property — the secluded feeling of it — you can’ t see your neighbors. You forget where you are.”
“It’s really a magnificent setting,” adds Blechman, noting that from the house you can see Strongs Neck, the ferries in Port Jefferson harbor, Whitehall Beach and the Long Island Sound.
