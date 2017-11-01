Old Field on pond lists for $2.79M

A custom-built 7,800-square-foot Old Field manse with 375 feet of Flax Pond waterfront is on the market for $2.79 million.

Set on 2.65 acres, the seven-bedroom home with six full baths and two half-baths has high ceilings and water views throughout.

A great room with a wet bar includes a wood-burning fireplace. A kitchen with custom wood cabinets has Wolf, Miele and Viking appliances. Hickory, marble and travertine floors are found throughout; a mahogany-paneled library has cherrywood floors and a fireplace.

A first-floor master suite includes a walk-in closet and an en suite bath with two pedestal sinks and a spa tub. Two of the four en-suite bedrooms on the second floor share a cedar sunroom.

The finished 4,000-square-foot lower level includes a pub with a mahogany wet bar and 1,000-bottle wine cellar. Outdoor creature comforts include a mahogany deck with a pool and hot tub, a backyard labyrinth, mature landscaping and a 30-foot Flax Pond pier.

The listing agent is Linda Hickey of Hickey & Smith Realtors.