Custom-built Old Field waterfront mansion asks $6.9 million

A sprawling, custom-built waterfront mansion in Old Field is on the market for $6.9 million. The annual property taxes, which include village taxes, are $93,459.

Located on Smithtown Bay, the 12,000-square-foot Tuscan-inspired home house features six bedrooms, six full and two half-baths, a grand mahogany front staircase, two-story windows in the living room, a wraparound second floor balcony, an oversized-kitchen with wood beamed ceilings, custom murals throughout, a wine cellar and gym. The 7.5-acre property includes an inground pool.

“The spot is just perfection,” says Anthony Perrotta of Signature Premier Properties, who is listing the home with Michael Sadis. “Sunsets are absolutely breathtaking, just incredible. And the house itself is one of a kind — it’s spectacular. It’s just a wow from the moment you walk in: dramatic entry foyer, soaring ceilings, and just everything meticulously done. Beautiful grounds. It’s a special property.”

Boasting sunset views of Smithtown Bay and the Long Island Sound, the home is in the Three Village Central School District and close to both the shops and restaurants of Setauket and Port Jefferson, the ferry at Port Jefferson Harbor and the State University and museums of Stony Brook.