TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Custom-built Old Field waterfront mansion asks $6.9 million

This sprawling, custom-built waterfront mansion in Old Field,

This sprawling, custom-built waterfront mansion in Old Field, on the market for $6.9 million, features six bedrooms, six full and two half baths, a grand mahogany front staircase, a wine cellar and gym.........HODAILY200617 Credit: Frank Urso

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A sprawling, custom-built waterfront mansion in Old Field is on the market for $6.9 million. The annual property taxes, which include village taxes, are $93,459.

Located on Smithtown Bay, the 12,000-square-foot Tuscan-inspired home house features six bedrooms, six full and two half-baths, a grand mahogany front staircase, two-story windows in the living room, a wraparound second floor balcony, an oversized-kitchen with wood beamed ceilings, custom murals throughout, a wine cellar and gym. The 7.5-acre property includes an inground pool.

“The spot is just perfection,” says Anthony Perrotta of Signature Premier Properties, who is listing the home with Michael Sadis. “Sunsets are absolutely breathtaking, just incredible. And the house itself is one of a kind — it’s spectacular. It’s just a wow from the moment you walk in: dramatic entry foyer, soaring ceilings, and just everything meticulously done. Beautiful grounds. It’s a special property.”

Boasting sunset views of Smithtown Bay and the Long Island Sound, the home is in the Three Village Central School District and close to both the shops and restaurants of Setauket and Port Jefferson, the ferry at Port Jefferson Harbor and the State University and museums of Stony Brook.  

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny's report says overtime Watchdog: MTA overtime drop mostly from weather, virus
A lifeguard keeps watch over bathers as clouds Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo holds a COVID-19 briefing Three more states added to NY's COVID-19 quarantine order
The Nassau County police investigate scene of a Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in North Massapequa shooting
Riverhead Town officials plan to purchase blighted buildings Riverhead takes $4.8M step toward town square project
Suffolk police at the scene of a protest Cops: Vehicle hits 2 protesters marching in Huntington
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search