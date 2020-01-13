Old Westbury Colonial lists for $1.88M

A Colonial in Old Westbury is listed for $1.88 million. The 7,500-square-foot house has total of seven bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms, four fireplaces, and four garages. The property is on a 2-acre lot and annual taxes are $45,950.

Built in 1908, the house has been partially renovated with an updated master bedroom and updated bathrooms. “Most of them are in great condition. The owners just moved out weeks ago,” says Shri Singh, of Berkshire Hathaway, the listing agent, adding, “It has a lot of potential. If you want any changes, you can do it to that house.” The kitchen needs updating.

It’s conveniently located and accessible to shopping centers and hospitals and is a five-minute drive to golf clubs and the expressway, and a 10-minute drive to restaurants. The house is in the Jericho Union Free School District.