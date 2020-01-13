TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Old Westbury Colonial lists for $1.88M

This partially renovated Old Westbury Colonial is listed

This partially renovated Old Westbury Colonial is listed for $1.88 million. Credit: Debi Curtis

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
Print

A Colonial in Old Westbury is listed for $1.88 million. The 7,500-square-foot house has total of seven bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms, four fireplaces, and four garages. The property is on a 2-acre lot and annual taxes are $45,950.

Built in 1908, the house has been partially renovated with an updated master bedroom and updated bathrooms. “Most of them are in great condition. The owners just moved out weeks ago,” says Shri Singh, of Berkshire Hathaway, the listing agent, adding, “It has a lot of potential. If you want any changes, you can do it to that house.”  The kitchen needs updating.

It’s conveniently located and accessible to shopping centers and hospitals and is a five-minute drive to golf clubs and the expressway, and a 10-minute drive to restaurants. The house is in the Jericho Union Free School District.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search