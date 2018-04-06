TODAY'S PAPER
$1,888,888M Old Westbury home started as farmhouse

A former grain silo can still be seen in what is now a five-car garage, and that space still has the water connection once used for washing horses.

The house was once the summer retreat of

The house was once the summer retreat of a neurosurgeon who treated President Richard Nixon.

By Lara Ewen Special to Newsday
An Old Westbury home listed for $1,888,888 started as a two-bedroom farmhouse that included a hayloft and two attached three-stall barns.

When the current owners bought the property about 25 years ago, the house, built circa 1925, was being used as a summer retreat by Dr. Fred Plum, a neurosurgeon best known for having treated President Richard Nixon following his stroke. The house still looked like the original farmhouse, although Plum had added an in-ground pool to the property, which now spans about two acres.

The owners set about modernizing and converting the property. The two barns became living spaces and entertainment rooms, and the upper-level hayloft was converted into three additional bedrooms, with walk-in closets, a bathroom and two additional baths. A former grain silo can still be seen in what is now a five-car garage, and that space still has the water connection once used for washing horses. The original instructions for tractor maintenance still hang on the wall.

The property is listed with Andrea Attanasio and Teresa Angelino of Long Island Homes of Distinction.

