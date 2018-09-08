A Old Westbury home listed for listed for $7.999 million comes with a pond filled with 4.5 million gallons of water, stocked with fish and surrounded by a quarter-mile nature trail, wood sculptures and viewing areas.

Owner Adam Katz, the builder, says he spent over $1 million planting more than 1,000 trees, stocking the pond with smallmouth bass, catfish and other species, and bringing the water to a high oxygenation level.

“It’s very unique. I think it’s the only house in Old Westbury on a two-acre pond,” Katz says. “There are six viewing decks around the pond and the trail is lit for night walking.”

Katz built the three-story, 11,000-square-foot house, which includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths, in 2014. The walls hide a network of “smart” technology, mechanical systems and efficiency measures.

“It’s built to the highest level of construction quality. Everything is automated. The heating plant and HVAC systems are state-of-the-art. You won’t find something more well-built or better-situated,” he says.

The six-acre property is listed with Lauren Seligman of Roxann Management Corp.