With its multimillion-dollar homes, sprawling properties and village amenities, Old Westbury has long been a prestigious address, says Ellen Zipes of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

One of the wealthiest communities in the nation, the village ranked 18th among the country’s highest income ZIP codes, with an average household income of $640,000, Bloomberg reported in April.

The affluent village features a variety of unique homes, from those built in the early 1900s to new constructed houses, says Tony Piscopio, executive manager of sales of Douglas Elliman Real Estate in nearby Roslyn. Prices, he adds, can range from around $1 million to well into eight figures, with one 93-acre estate currently on the market for just under $30 million. Property taxes on homes currently on the market range from $18,000 to $774,061.

The area has seen the recent development of various communities, including Hidden Pond at Old Westbury, a 16-lot gated luxury development off the Long Island Expressway, and Spring Hill Old Westbury, offering 22 lots ranging from about 4.5 acres to just over 10 acres.

Most properties in Old Westbury range from between 2 and 4 acres, though there are a handful of streets offering 1-acre parcels, says Michael J. Berman, president and owner of Automatic Real Estate Associates in Old Westbury.

“That’s a huge selling point,” Berman says. “Those looking to upgrade from a house on half an acre who want land, Old Westbury has it.”

Another draw is the village’s central location, which is about 30 minutes from the Midtown Tunnel to Manhattan and a 90-minute drive to the Hamptons. The LIE cuts through the middle of Old Westbury, and the Northern State Parkway wraps just along its southern and western borders, offering easy access to major roadways.

Old Westbury Gardens features 200 acres of English-style gardens and a mansion that once belonged to the Phipps family, one of the many well-known, prestigious families to have lived in the area. Old Westbury also is home to the Old Westbury Golf and Country Club and the Glen Oaks Club, which hosted a PGA Tour event in August 2017. The Meadowbrook Polo Club, which was founded in 1881 and is the oldest polo club in the United States, offers lessons and polo matches.

Two of the three high schools that serve Old Westbury were ranked in the top 200 schools in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s annual list in 2018, with Jericho High School coming in at 98th in nation (16th in New York) and The Wheatley School at 180 in nation (27th in New York). Old Westbury is also home to SUNY Old Westbury and the New York Institute of Technology.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan. 28, 2019, there were 40 home sales with a median sale price of $1,725,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $800,000 and the high was $7 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 34 home sales with a median sale price of $2.65 million. The price range was $999,999 to $6.8 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: North Hempstead and Oyster Bay

Area: 5.5 square miles in North Hempstead; 3.0 square miles in Oyster Bay

ZIP code: 11568

Population: 4,671

Median age: 24.4

Median home value: $1.575 million*

LIRR to NYC: from Westbury, 39 to 47 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Jericho, East Williston, Westbury

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$999,900

Rolling Dr.

Style: Split Ranch

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1957

Lot size: 1 acre

Taxes: $19,554

Increased: $900

Days on the market: 166

$2.9 million

Tatum Way

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Built: 2003

Lot size: 5.45 acres

Taxes: $63,680

Reduced: $499,000

Days on the market: 140

$3.55 million

Wheatley Rd.

Style: Estate

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 half

Built: 1913

Lot size: 5.59 acres

Taxes: $118,045

Reduced: $200,000

Days on the market: 154

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.65 million

This ranch with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room, a family room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and an en suite master bedroom. The .95-acre property, with taxes of $24,146, features a basement with an outside entrance and an attached two-car garage. Linda Jonas, Coach Realtors, 516-316-6774

$2.588 million

This seven-bedroom, 6-1/2 bathroom Colonial, with radiant heated floors on the main level, features a living room with coffered ceilings, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, dual master suites, marble and granite bathrooms, and a finished basement with a wet bar. The 2.5-acre property includes a heated pool, gazebo and soccer field. Taxes: $45,533. Marie Catanzano and Brooke Taylor, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, 631-793-9600, 631-987-6578

$4.495 million

This 2014 Colonial, with six bedrooms and 7-1/2 bathrooms, features a living room with coffered ceilings and a double-sided fireplace that also warms the den, a marble kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, and a master suite with two walk-in closets and a bathroom. The 1.97-acre property, on a private cul-de-sac, also has a finished basement and attached three-car garage. Taxes: $55,537. Maria Babev, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-287-7716

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 49

Price range: $990,000 - $29.995 million

Tax range: $18,000 - $774,061