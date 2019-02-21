An Old Westbury home listed for $2,999,999 features a circular shower and sauna inside a turret.

The walk-in shower, in the main-level master bathroom that also includes a tub and double vanity, is adorned in limestone from floor to ceiling. It includes a built-in bench, nine shower heads and three windows.

“In all my years in real estate, that’s the one and only shower I’ve seen like that,” says listing agent Ellen Zipes of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is representing the property with Jared Zipes.

A similarly designed limestone shower, though not circular, is situated in the bathroom of the second-level junior master suite, which also boasts a claw foot tub and double vanity.

Sitting on a 2-acre gated property is gated. The seven-bedroom house, at 6,400 square feet, includes six full bathrooms and two main-level powder rooms. The cedar-shake-shingle structure includes a gallery entrance with arched walkways that lead to a living room and dining room with a wood-burning fireplace. Three sets of arched double-doors mirror each side of the room, with the sets at the rear of the house opening to a bluestone patio.

The kitchen, which is open to a den with a fireplace, features stainless steel appliances and a center island with a microwave, sink and wine refrigerator. A second den is on the upper level of the house.

The first-floor master bathroom also features a sitting room and access to a back patio.

The 2010 house, with smart home technology, also has a finished lower level with 11-foot ceilings and an attached garage originally built for a lift capable of stacking four cars.