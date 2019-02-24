TODAY'S PAPER
By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
The garage at an Old Westbury home on the market for $1.799 million was once a grain silo, says the listing agent.

Built in 1923, the house originally had six barns, a hayloft, a garage for tractors and the silo.

The owners, who bought the property 25 years ago, converted the barns into living and entertaining areas and the upper-level hayloft into three bathrooms and three bathrooms.

Today, the former grain silo is a five-car garage and the 6,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms as well as a large screened-in porch. “They tried to keep the essence of it intact with the restoration,” says Teresa Angelino of Long Island Homes of Distinction, who is listing the property with Andrea Attanasio. She says that there is a fireplace in the kitchen and the barn doors and clapboard exterior look much like they did almost a century ago.

The two-acre property has an in-ground swimming pool.

