An Old Westbury home listed for $5.128 million comes with a pond stocked with fish.

Part of an estate that was once hundreds of acres, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home, which was built in 1982, features a unique metal spiral staircase that leads from the living room to the bedrooms on the second floor.

The six-acre property includes two cottages dating back to the early 1900s that housed people working for the original estate. There is also a pool, pool house, tennis court, greenhouse, barn and a bass-stocked pond.

