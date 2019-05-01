$8.5M Old Westbury home comes with badminton court
An Old Westbury estate with a badminton court is listed for $8.5 million.
Built in 2008, the eight-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home also features four balconies, seven fireplaces, radiant heated floors, a Lutron lighting system, 12-seat movie theater, a wet bar and an elevator.
The five-acre property includes a basketball court, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, four-car garage and generator.
The house is listed with Yuan Cao and Jennifer Yiu of Keller Williams Realty, Great Nassau.
