An Old Westbury estate with a badminton court is listed for $8.5 million.

Built in 2008, the eight-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home also features four balconies, seven fireplaces, radiant heated floors, a Lutron lighting system, 12-seat movie theater, a wet bar and an elevator.

The five-acre property includes a basketball court, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, four-car garage and generator.

The house is listed with Yuan Cao and Jennifer Yiu of Keller Williams Realty, Great Nassau.