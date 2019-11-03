An Old Westbury compound where movies, TV shows and music videos have been shot is on the market for $13.9 million.

The property is 16 acres and was once owned by Quaker farmers. It includes a 10,000-square-foot brick Mediterranean mansion that was built in 1985 as well as seven 19th-century smaller cottages, all of which have been renovated. In total, there are 20 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and 10 half-bathrooms.

Some of the professional shoots that have taken place at the compound include music videos featuring Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs and Mary J. Blige, says Donna Demkowicz of Donna Demkowicz Real Estate, who is listing the home with Ericka Demkowicz.

The property includes an Olympic-size pool with a Jacuzzi, an outdoor kitchen, 14 garages, two barns, a koi poind and a U-shaped horse stable.

Annual property taxes are $136,843.