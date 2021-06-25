Old Westbury house on sprawling estate lists for $8.75 million

A seven-bedroom house on 3.7 acres, with amenities akin to a top-notch country club, is on the market in Old Westbury for $8,750,000.

The house on Applegreen Drive has eight full and two half-bathrooms, an elegant entrance with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings, five fireplaces, French doors and detailed coffered ceilings and fixtures.

Built in 2000, the home has a large eat-in kitchen, home gym, enormous master suite with spacious bathroom and walk-in closet.

The sprawling grounds hold a tennis court, par-3 golf hole with two sand traps, custom go-cart track, shuffleboard and beach volleyball courts, large in-ground pool with waterfall, outdoor kitchen and cabana.

The property is at the top of a long, private gated drive at the end of a cul-de-sac, and the grounds are professionally landscaped for privacy and continual bloom.

"Everything was overseen and approved by a Feng Shui master, so every single flower was selected for its color and placement. One of the waterfalls was redirected for good fortune," listing agent Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. She and agent Jill Berman are representing the sellers.

It’s a smart house, with outdoor speakers, two washing machines and two dryers, the three-car garage is heated and all the stone floors have radiant heating, she said.

The lower level "is an extravaganza," she added, with 12-foot ceilings, a pool table, bar, movie theater with 11 reclining seats imported from Germany, 1,000-bottle capacity wine cellar, arts and crafts room, bedroom and bathroom suite.

"This is really one of a kind; so thoughtfully done and so elegantly done," Keats said.

Taxes on the property in the Jericho School District are $76,320.