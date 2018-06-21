TODAY'S PAPER
Designer Oleg Cassini's Oyster Bay Cove home lists for $19.5M

The Oyster Bay Cove estate, which is still

The Oyster Bay Cove estate, which is still in the Cassini family, includes an Italian Renaissance style mansion built in 1915. Photo Credit: Laffey Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com
The 43-acre estate in Oyster Bay Cove that belonged to late fashion designer Oleg Cassini, who designed for Jackie Onassis when she was the first lady, is on the market for $19.5 million. 

The property, which is still in the Cassini family, includes an Italian Renaissance style mansion that was built in 1915 and has 14 bedrooms and 8 1/2 bathrooms. 

“It is really like a return to Gatsby,” says Philip Laffey of Laffey Real Estate, who is marketing the estate. “The house and land is exceptional because I think it’s one of the few original estates that are still left.” 

The main level features a grand entrance, a living room with one of the home’s eight fireplaces, a den, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and solarium. The master suite wing on the second floor boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and veranda. A great room on the recently renovated upper level offers water views and a veranda. 

The property, with taxes are $265,439, features a pool, cabana, tennis court, detached three-car garage and a pond. The original stables, Laffey says, were converted into staff quarters consisting of four apartments with a combined eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and four kitchens. With two-acre zoning in the area, Laffey says there is a possibility to subdivide the estate. 

