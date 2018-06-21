The 43-acre estate in Oyster Bay Cove that belonged to late fashion designer Oleg Cassini, who designed for Jackie Onassis when she was the first lady, is on the market for $19.5 million.

The property, which is still in the Cassini family, includes an Italian Renaissance style mansion that was built in 1915 and has 14 bedrooms and 8 1/2 bathrooms.

“It is really like a return to Gatsby,” says Philip Laffey of Laffey Real Estate, who is marketing the estate. “The house and land is exceptional because I think it’s one of the few original estates that are still left.”

The main level features a grand entrance, a living room with one of the home’s eight fireplaces, a den, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and solarium. The master suite wing on the second floor boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and veranda. A great room on the recently renovated upper level offers water views and a veranda.

The property, with taxes are $265,439, features a pool, cabana, tennis court, detached three-car garage and a pond. The original stables, Laffey says, were converted into staff quarters consisting of four apartments with a combined eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and four kitchens. With two-acre zoning in the area, Laffey says there is a possibility to subdivide the estate.