Open houses in Greenlawn this weekend, Nov. 4-5

This three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial at 45 Smith Street

This three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial at 45 Smith Street will host an open house Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Ann Donahue-Smukler  ann.smukler@newsday.com
This three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Smith Street came on the market Sept. 23 and is listed for $525,000 with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The second story of this 2,000-square foot home was added in 2013. In the same renovation, an open floor concept and 9-foot ceilings were created on the first floor. “The property is almost an acre. It’s very long, and the yard goes on as far as the eye can see,” says listing agent Sal Ammirati.

It is one of several open houses in Greenlawn this weekend.

SATURDAY

11 A.M.-1 P.M.

Cape for $679,000 at 15 Old Hills Lane

2-4 P.M.

Expanded Cape for $520,000 at 141 Broadway

SUNDAY

11 A.M.-1 P.M.

Cape for $679,000 at 15 Old Hills Lane

NOON-4 P.M.

Split-level for $570,000 at 22 Monett Place

12:30-2 P.M.

Ranch for $675,000-$699,000 at 125 Darrow Lane

1-3 P.M.

Colonial for $549,000 at 45 Smith St. (featured)

Colonial for $649,000 at 101 Kenneth Ave.

