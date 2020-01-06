TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Orient bayfront home on the market for $1.499M

This house in Orient's Historic District dates back

This house in Orient's Historic District dates back to 1918 and has front and back porches. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A vintage bayfront home is on the market in Orient for $1.499 million. The annual property taxes are $4,373.

Located in Orient’s Historic District, the circa 1918, 1,827-square-foot cottage has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, wood burning fireplace and front and back porches.

“It’s one of the best front porches I know of in the village,” says listing agent Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Noting that the house is set on an elevated property with a sweeping view of Orient Harbor, Markarian says, ”“The house is quite original, very intact and historically protected. It’s scale and simplicity of design is reminiscent of the many small bayman’s cottages that once littered the village and lined the bay front of Orient.”

The home is close to the public bay beach, Orient Yacht Club, marina, Orient Country Store and the shops and restaurants of Orient village, and is in the Oysterponds Union Free School District.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search