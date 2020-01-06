Orient bayfront home on the market for $1.499M

A vintage bayfront home is on the market in Orient for $1.499 million. The annual property taxes are $4,373.

Located in Orient’s Historic District, the circa 1918, 1,827-square-foot cottage has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, wood burning fireplace and front and back porches.

“It’s one of the best front porches I know of in the village,” says listing agent Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Noting that the house is set on an elevated property with a sweeping view of Orient Harbor, Markarian says, ”“The house is quite original, very intact and historically protected. It’s scale and simplicity of design is reminiscent of the many small bayman’s cottages that once littered the village and lined the bay front of Orient.”

The home is close to the public bay beach, Orient Yacht Club, marina, Orient Country Store and the shops and restaurants of Orient village, and is in the Oysterponds Union Free School District.